SINGAPORE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices could rise to $90 per barrel by Christmas and to $100 per barrel by the New Year, Trafigura’s Co-Head of Oil Trading Ben Luckock told a conference on Monday.

This would be an increase from the current nearly $80 a barrel for Brent crude oil prices due to robust global oil demand, he added. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)