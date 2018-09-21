FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 7:03 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

MOVES-Citi's head of Asia oil trading to leave company - sources

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 21 (Reuters) -

* Citi’s head of Asia oil and products trading Imran Jivani has quit and will be leaving the company soon, two industry sources said on Friday

* Jivani has been heading Citi’s Asia oil trading desk since 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile

* It was not immediately clear where Jivani will be heading to

* Jivani could not be reached for comment

* Citi said it is unable to comment on this matter at this stage (Reporting by Sun Yilei and Jessica Jaganathan; Writing by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

