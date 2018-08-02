MOVES-Gunvor's head of development in Asia leaves company - sources

SINGAPORE/LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A senior oil trader for Swiss commodities firm Gunvor has left the company, several industry sources said on Thursday.

Julien La Chon, who was the head of development in Asia, left the company’s Singapore office earlier this week, they said.

La Chon was previously the managing director for Gunvor’s Singapore office before moving to business development.

Gunvor’s spokesman declined to comment.