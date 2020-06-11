Platts says Asia's biggest energy meeting APPEC will be virtual

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Asia’s largest energy industry gathering, the Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference will this year take place virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, S&P Platts said on Thursday.

The conference will be held from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, Platts said in a statement.

APPEC is typically a chance for mingling over cocktails and face to face meetings with representatives of major oil companies and trading houses.

This year, the exhibition spaces, conference speeches and networking opportunities will all be online. (Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Barbara Lewis)