UPDATE 3-Asian refiner transport fuel profits plunge on virus fight

* More nations restrict movement, cut fuel demand

* Refiners face losses on gasoline production

* Jet fuel margins fall below $5/bbl

* China clean products exports to hit new high in March - Kpler (Adds Kpler comment)

By Seng Li Peng and Koustav Samanta

SINGAPORE, March 17 (Reuters) - Oil refiners’ profits for transportation fuels fell further this week and the margin for producing gasoline turned negative for the first time in more than a year, Refinitiv data showed.

The margins plunged to new multi-year or multi-month lows after more countries imposed international travel restrictions and curbed domestic movement, as part of measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Airlines and airports face a huge shock as they battle a cash crunch resulting from the coronavirus, while gasoline demand in the United States, the world’s largest oil consumer, is plunging as state and local governments advise people to stay at home and businesses to shut.

In Asia, refiners are losing 78 cents on every barrel of gasoline they produce from Brent crude, their biggest loss in 13 months, Reuters data showed. GL92-SIN-CRK

U.S. gasoline refining margins RBc1-CLc1 fell a whopping 95% on Monday - briefly turning negative - to settle at 28 cents per barrel, their lowest since December 2008.

Chinese refiners boosted exports of clean products, such as gasoline and jet fuel, after domestic demand slumped, adding to a glut in the region.

Their exports are estimated at 1.48 million barrels per day so far through March, up 153,000 bpd against a record set in February, oil analytics firm Kpler said.

Asian refining margins, or cracks, for jet fuel plunged to $4.71 per barrel over Dubai crude, the lowest on record based on Refinitiv data going back to March 2009. They were at $7.70 on Friday.

“I don’t expect any recovery yet for jet fuel (margins), and I’m very much concerned (to know) if the current level is bottom yet ... But jet fuel will be the last to recover when the economy recovers,” a Singapore-based jet fuel trader said.

“The world has to wait for every country to go through this virus peak. Then demand will slowly come back, but my guess is probably not before late third quarter,” she said.

Cracks for aviation fuel have shed nearly 70% since the beginning of this year as flight cancellations across regions led to unprecedented losses for airlines.

Asian refiners may have to curtail jet fuel output because of the weakening demand. Jet fuel cannot typically be stored for long periods as its quality degrades, increasing the incentive for refiners to produce less of it.

“When crude prices fell heavily early last week… it gave an incentive to refineries to keep runs unchanged. Eventually, with the virus-related situation developing, it’s now the second time for global refineries to think of run cuts again,” a Seoul-based middle distillates trader said.