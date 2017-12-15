FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 15, 2017 / 3:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

ONGC sells Feb Russian Sokol crude at highest premium in 2 mths -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) -

* Indian oil and gas explorer ONGC Videsh has sold February-loading Russian Sokol crude at $4.90 a barrel above Dubai quotes, highest premium in 2 months, trade sources said on Friday

* Trafigura bought the 700,000-barrel cargo loading on Feb 9-15 in the tender, the sources said

* A wide Brent-Dubai spread supports demand for Dubai-linked grades from the Middle East and Russia, they said.

* ONGC Videsh sold a December-loading Sokol in October at the same premium

* ONGC Videsh and commodity trader Trafigura as a matter of company policy do not comment on tender results (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

