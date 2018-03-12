SK Energy's global head of crude oil trading quits -sources

SINGAPORE/SEOUL, March 12 (Reuters) - Veteran crude oil trader Steven Lim has quit SK Energy International, the trading arm of South Korea’s largest refiner, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Lim joined SK Energy, a unit of SK Innovation, in 2016 as its global head of crude oil, participating in the Platts Market on Close process which sets the Middle East crude oil benchmark.

It was not immediately clear where Lim, formerly at trading house Phibro, will be heading next.

An SK Innovation spokesman declined to comment on the matter. The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media.