MOVES-China's Rongsheng hires crude oil trader in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Chinese conglomerate Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding Group has hired a senior crude oil trader to be based in its Singapore office, a company official said on Tuesday.

Trader Ray Liu, formerly from BB Energy and Sinochem Corp, will join Rongsheng International Trading Co in January, said the official who declined to be named.

Rongsheng plans to start up its 400,000-barrels-per-day refinery-petrochemical project in eastern China in late 2018.

The company set up a trading office in Singapore last year which will handle crude purchases as well as the trading of oil products and petrochemicals.

Rongsheng is looking to hire more crude and oil products traders as it plans to expand operations in Singapore, the official said.