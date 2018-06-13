FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 9:16 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

Price agency Platts receives 1st transparent bid in LNG pricing process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts has received its first transparent bid for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in its pricing process on Wednesday, a senior company official told Reuters.

Commodity trader Trafigura placed a bid for a physical cargo of LNG to be delivered into Tianjin in China over Aug. 22 to 25 at $10.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), Platts said in a published note to the LNG industry.

Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
