May 22, 2020

RUBBER-TOCOM falls as China-U.S. tensions heighten, Beijing drops GDP target

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) -

* Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) futures fell on Friday as tensions between the United States and China heightened over the imposition of a new law in Hong Kong, and Beijing omitting setting a target for economic growth this year.

* TOCOM’s rubber contract for October delivery finished 4 yen, or 2.6%, lower at 150.5 yen per kg, the biggest daily decline on a percentage basis since April 21.

* The contract fell for the first week in three, ending 1% lower.

* China plans impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong, tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous city, prompting a strong warning from U.S. President Donald Trump.

* Beijing dropped its annual growth target for the first time on Friday while promising more government spending as the COVID-19 pandemic bludgeons the world’s second-biggest economy.

* The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for September delivery fell 2.6% to finish at 10,190 yuan per tonne. (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Uttaresh.V)

