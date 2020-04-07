RUBBER-Tokyo futures hit 1-week high on hopes of slowing coronavirus deaths

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) -

* The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) rubber contract for September delivery rose to a one-week high on Tuesday on signs of a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases in global hotspots, including Italy and New York.

* The benchmark was up 1.5 yen, or 1.8%, at 148.4 yen ($1.36) per kg, as of 0044 GMT, after hitting the highest since March 30 of 149.4 yen earlier in the session.

* Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock average rose nearly 3% on Tuesday, extending the previous day’s gains, helped by sings of slowing death toll from the virus in France, Italy and the United States.

* Japan, however, is set to impose a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday to contain the coronavirus, while the government prepares a $990 billion stimulus package to soften the economic blow.

* Oil prices were up on Tuesday, recovering from the previous day’s slump after Saudi Arabia and Russia delayed a meeting of oil producers aimed at resolving growing worldwide oversupply.

* The U.S. dollar was quoted around 109.05 yen, in line with 109.02 yen in late Asia trade the previous session.

* The front-month rubber contract on Singapore’s SICOM exchange for May delivery was at 108.2 U.S. cents per kg on Tuesday, up 0.9% from the previous session.

* China’s commodity futures markets, which were closed on Monday for the Qingming Festival holiday, will resume trade on Tuesday.

* French tyre company Michelin said on Monday that its leading executives had agreed to take pay cuts as a gesture of solidarity to help deal with the negative effects of the hit to its business from the COVID-19 outbreak.