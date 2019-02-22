Top rubber producers say to curb exports by up to 300,000 T

BANGKOK, Feb 22 (Reuters) - The world’s top producers of natural rubber on Friday said in a joint statement that they would curb exports by up to 300,000 tonnes, in a bid to prop up global prices for the commodity.

The curb, formally known as the Agreed Export Tonnage Scheme (AETS), was announced following a meeting on Friday of the International Tripartite Rubber Council (ITRC), which comprises Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

The group did not specify over what period the curbs would be made, saying that officials would discuss such details in around two weeks.

The three countries account for around 70 percent of the world’s natural rubber production.