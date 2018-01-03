Asia Graphics-Asia-Pacific shares see biggest gains in eight years in 2017

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Asia-Pacific shares, led by those Vietnam, South Korea and India, registered their highest gains in eight years in 2017, driven by a pick-up in global demand that boosted the region’s corporate profits.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares surged 28.71 percent, the biggest gain since 2009, to finish the year at a record 173.81 points.

Vietnam, South Korea and Indian shares last year gained more than 30 percent each, in dollar terms, while those listed in Pakistan, Sri Lanka and China were the weakest performers.

