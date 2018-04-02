FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2018 / 8:49 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

GRAPHIC-Indonesia, Philippine stocks decline the most in Asia-Pacific in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia and Philippine stocks were the worst performing in the Asia-Pacific region in March, when concerns over global trade tensions and rising interest rates gripped markets.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares fell for the second consecutive month in March, shedding 2.6 percent.

The Indonesian stock market’s 6.2 percent fall last month was the biggest since September 2015, while Philippine stocks’ decline of 5.85 percent was the steepest since November 2016.

Pakistan and Vietnamese stocks led the region with gains of 5.4 percent and 4.7 percent, respectively.

Vietnamese stocks have risen nearly 20 percent so far this year, making them the most expensive market in Asia with a forward P/E of 20.3.

Asia-Pacific markets performance 2018: reut.rs/2pYtxx5

Asia-Pacific markets performance March 2018: reut.rs/2JbB18A

Asia-Pacific markets valuations: reut.rs/2EcxgfI

Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy Editing by Jacqueline Wong

