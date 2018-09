Sept 17 (Reuters) - Risk modelling firm RMS estimated that the insured loss to Japan from Typhoon Jebi will be between $3 billion and $5.5 billion.

About 80 percent of the loss is from the Kansai region of Japan, where the typhoon made a second landfall impacting the Kyoto-Osaka-Kobe conurbation, RMS said bit.ly/2xgZjd4. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)