VEGOILS-Palm oil reverses losses on tight supply, Indonesia biodiesel push

(Adds closing prices, trader comment) SINGAPORE, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures reversed earlier losses to trade over 1% higher on Thursday after Indonesia announced its plan for a biodiesel push to reduce fossil fuel use by 165,000 barrels per day (bpd) and as supply outlook dimmed. The benchmark palm oil contract on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange traded 1.5% higher at 2,726 ringgit ($653.72) per tonne at closing, after falling to as low as 2,645 ringgit earlier in the session. It has declined 3% so far in the week after a near 7% gain in the previous week. Higher prices towards the end of the session were due to a tight supply outlook and on more details about Indonesia's biodiesel plans, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters. Malaysian palm producer FGV Holdings said earlier on Thursday it expects its production of crude palm oil to increase by a marginal 0.5%-1% in 2020. Also on Thursday, a senior Indonesian energy ministry official said the implementation of the country's plan for biodiesel to contain 30% palm-based fuel is expected to reduce fossil diesel fuel consumption by 165,000 bpd. Indonesia, the world's top palm oil producer, aims to start its "B30" programme in January, expanding it from the current mandatory use of 20% bio-content in biodiesel. It has sparked a palm price rally in recent months on concerns that the top producer will have less palm oil to export. Also supporting prices was a weaker ringgit, which fell 0.1% against the dollar, making the edible oil cheaper for holders of foreign currencies. Limiting gains, however, was cheaper palm oil on the Dalian Commodities Exchange due to a surge in China's imports of the tropical oil. Dalian's January palm oil contract fell 0.9%, while the soyoil contract edged up 0.2%. Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. PALM, CRUDE, SOY OIL PRICES AT 01045 GMT Contract Month Last Change Low High Volume MY PALM OIL DEC9 2726 +39.00 2645 2726 31191 MY PALM OIL JAN0 2703 +49.00 2615 2703 3976 MY PALM OIL FEB0 2726 +39.00 2645 2726 31191 CHINA PALM JAN0 5400 -48.00 5362 5492 271548 OLEIN 0 CHINA SOYOIL JAN0 6228 +10.00 6196 6250 512548 CBOT SOY OIL JAN0 30.5 +0.00 0 0 0 INDIA PALM NOV9 668.5 +0.50 664.30 670 1191 OIL 0 INDIA SOYOIL DEC9 808.5 +5.45 798.35 808.8 13640 NYMEX CRUDE JAN0 57.75 -0.36 57.64 58.14 52581 ($1 = 4.1700 ringgit) (Reporting by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)