March 15, 2018 / 12:36 AM / Updated 14 hours ago

S.Korea's Asiana Airlines in talks to sell Seoul headquarters building - parent group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Asiana Airlines Inc is in talks to sell its headquarters building in Seoul, a spokesman at its parent Kumho Asiana Group said on Thursday.

Kumho Asiana Group is in talks to sell the headquarters building for around 400 billion won ($375.83 million) in order to cut debt generated by aircraft purchases and competition with budget carriers, South Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper reported earlier on Thursday citing the group.

The spokesman declined to comment on further details, including the counterparty for talks or potential price. ($1 = 1,064.3000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

