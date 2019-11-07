Financials
November 7, 2019 / 5:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korea's Aekyung makes binding bid for Asiana Airlines stake

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 7 (Reuters) - A consortium led by South Korean retail-to-airline group Aekyung submitted a formal bid for a controlling stake in Asiana Airlines Inc, the country’s No. 2 carrier, on Thursday, Aekyung said on Thursday.

The 31.05% stake, worth about 382 billion won ($329.15 million) at current prices, has been put up for sale by top shareholder Kumho Industrial Co Ltd, which has been under pressure from its creditors to reduce debt.

Aekyung also has a stake in the country’s largest budget carrier Jeju Air.

Kumho Industrial in April hired Credit Suisse to manage the sale of its stake in Asiana Airlines. ($1 = 1,160.5800 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Hyunjoo Jin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below