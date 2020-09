SEOUL, Sept 11 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Kumho Industrial said on Friday that its plan to sell Asiana Airlines , South Korea’s No.2 carrier, to Hyundai Development Co had fallen apart.

Hyundai Development and brokerage Mirae Asset Daewoo agreed in December to purchase control of Asiana for about 2.5 trillion won ($2.1 billion). (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by David Clarke)