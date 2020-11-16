KDB to inject 800 bln won into Hanjin Kal to acquire Asiana Airlines - Yonhap

SEOUL, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Korea Development Bank (KDB) has decided to inject 800 billion won ($723.55 million) into Hanjin Kal, owner of Korean Air Lines Co Ltd , to acquire Asiana Airlines, Yonhap reported on Monday.

A deal would provide a lifeline for Asiana, which employs some 9,000 people and was restructuring heavily even before debt ballooned due to the coronavirus pandemic. ($1 = 1,105.6600 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)