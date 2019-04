SEOUL, April 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Kumho Industrial Co Ltd said on Thursday it has hired Credit Suisse to manage the sale of its stake in Asiana Airlines.

Kumho Industrial, the biggest shareholder of South Korea’s second-biggest carrier, said in a statement it will quickly proceed with the sales process. Creditors of Asiana Airlines said previously that they target the stake sale by the end of this year. (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin; editing by Christian Schmollinger)