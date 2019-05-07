S.Korea's Asiana Airlines says it will suspend 3 air routes

SEOUL, May 7 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Asiana Airlines said on Tuesday it plans to suspend three international air routes starting early July to improve profitability.
The three routes include flights from South Korea to two Russian cities and an Indian city.
As part of its cost-cutting efforts, the country’s second-biggest airline said it would also halt operations of its first-class seats starting September, but instead offer cheaper premium seats called Business Suite.
Reporting by Heekyong Yang, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips