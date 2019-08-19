Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
August 19, 2019 / 1:26 AM / 2 days ago

S.Korean activist fund KCGI eyes stake in Asiana Airlines

SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - South Korea’s activist fund KCGI, the No.2 shareholder in the parent company of Korean Air Lines , is interested in buying rival carrier Asiana Airlines, KCGI Chief Executive Officer Kang Sung-boo told Reuters on Monday.

KCGI is in talks with several local and overseas entities to form a consortium to join the bidding for Asiana Airlines, which is expected to receive initial bids on Sept.3, Kang said, without elaborating further. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

