SEOUL, Sept 3 (Reuters) - South Korea’s retail-to-airline group Aekyung and activist fund KCGI plan to participate in preliminary bidding for a stake in Asiana Airlines, the country’s No.2 carrier, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

South Korean conglomerates GS Group and SK Group will not participate in the bid for the debt-ridden carrier, company officials told Reuters. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Ju-min Park; editing by Richard Pullin)