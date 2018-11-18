Corporate regulator seeks action against former Tennis Australia directors

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Australia’s corporate watchdog said on Monday it was seeking court action against certain former directors of Tennis Australia regarding a 2013 decision to award broadcasting rights to Seven West Media’s Seven Network.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) alleged that Harold Charles Mitchell and Stephen James Healy had withheld information from the Tennis Australia board when it decided in 2013 to award domestic broadcast rights for the Australian Open tournament to the Seven Network for a five-year period without a competitive tender process. (bit.ly/2DstB0t)