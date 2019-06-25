Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 25, 2019 / 8:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australian corporate regulator takes court action against former Murray Goulburn execs

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - Australia’s corporate regulator said on Tuesday it had started civil proceedings against former executives of agricultural co-operative Murray Goulburn for breaching certain disclosure obligations on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said in a statement the proceedings were against Gary Helou, former managing director, and Bradley Hingle, former chief financial officer, over announcements made to the ASX in February 2016 regarding profit guidance and a farmgate milk price.

Murray Goulburn is listed on the ASX as MG Unit Trust . The company said in a separate statement that it had not been named as a party to the proceedings. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

