IN BRIEF: Askeladden survives second swipe at PTAB’s ruling on e-banking patent

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Friday declined to reconsider its decision for Askeladden, the patent-litigation subsidiary of a consortium of 25 large banks, in a challenge to Verify Smart Corp’s patent on multifactor authentication for electronic-banking transactions.

In August, the Federal Circuit had affirmed the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s decision invalidating the patent and also affirmed that the PTAB lacked jurisdiction to consider whether Askeladden’s business structure violates federal antitrust laws.

