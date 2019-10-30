Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 30, 2019 / 5:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

ASM International sees further rise in sales after record Q3

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International on Wednesday forecast a further rise in quarterly sales to 310-330 million euros ($345-367 million) on a currency comparable level in the fourth quarter.

In the third quarter, its sales rose 4% from the previous quarter to a record of 271 million euros, it also said on Wednesday, outperforming consensus for a fifth straight quarter.

It sees fourth-quarter bookings coming to 290-310 million euros. ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Reporting by Maria Trybuś; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

