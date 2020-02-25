ASM International sees lower Q1 revenue after Q4 beat

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Dutch-based ASM International expects first-quarter revenue to fall from the previous quarter, it said on Tuesday, having reported guidance-beating fourth-quarter revenue.

ASMI’s October-December revenue rose 48% quarter-on-quarter to 401 million euros ($436 million). Excluding a one-off gain of 56 million euros related to an arbitration settlement, revenue was 345 million euros, still above the guided range of 310 million to 330 million euros provided in October.

The company, which supplies equipment for semiconductor manufacturers, said it expected revenue between 310 million and 330 million euros in the first quarter and 330 million to 350 million euros in the second. ($1 = 0.9202 euros) (Reporting by Milla Nissi in Gdansk; editing by David Evans)