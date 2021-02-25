ASM sees higher first quarter revenue on the back of strong orders

(Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor manufacturing equipment supplier ASM International expects a rise in first-quarter revenue after fourth-quarter orders beat expectations, it said on Thursday.

ASM estimated first-quarter revenue of 380-400 million euros ($489.20 million) compared with 347 million euros in the fourth quarter.

Fourth-quarter order intake rose 25% quarter on quarter to 379 million euros, above its guidance of 340-360 million euros, citing strong demand in the logic and foundry segment.

($1 = 0.8177 euros)