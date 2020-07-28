ASMI sees lower sales in third quarter after solid Q2

July 28 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor manufacturing equipment supplier ASM International NV said on Tuesday it expects third-quarter sales to fall from the previous quarter, which was boosted by continued high demand in the logic and foundry segments.

The company sees sales between 300 million euros and 320 million euros ($351.87 million-$375.33 million) in the July to September period, compared with 342 million euros in the quarter ended in June, which was in line with its earlier forecast. ($1 = 0.8526 euros) (Reporting by Milla Nissi and Anna Rzhevkina in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)