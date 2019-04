April 24 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International on Wednesday reported first-quarter revenue of 249 million euros ($278.5 million) and order intake of 235 million euros, both exceeding its own expectations.

For the second quarter, the chipmaker expects revenue between 230 million and 250 million euros, with bookings between 240 million and 260 million euros on a currency comparable level, it said. ($1 = 0.8941 euros) (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdynia)