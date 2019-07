July 23 (Reuters) - Dutch chipmaker ASM International reported a 25% increase in second-quarter revenues, driven by continuous high demand in its logic chips and fabrication business.

In the second quarter, ASM said its revenue reached 260 million euros ($289.98 million), excluding previously announced gains from a recent patent litigation, compared to 242 million euros in a Refinitiv analyst poll. ($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Gdynia. Editing by Jane Merriman)