UPDATE 1-ASM International predicts drop in revenues after forecast-beating Q4

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor manufacturing equipment supplier ASM International expects first-quarter revenue to fall from the guidance-beating levels seen in the previous three months, it said on Tuesday.

ASMI sees revenue at between 310 million and 330 million euros ($337 million-$359 million) in the first quarter and 330 million and 350 million euros in the April to June period.

In the three months to December revenues rose 48% quarter-on-quarter to 401 million euros. The group said in January its revenues in the period would exceed the guided range of 310 million to 330 million euros provided in October.

ASMI, which provides semiconductor manufacturing equipment for chipmakers and semiconductor fabrication plants, said the results were driven by high demand in its logic and foundry segments, which it expects to remain strong in 2020.

Fourth-quarter revenue was boosted by 56 million euros in proceeds from the settlement of a licence dispute with Kokusai Electric Corporation, announced in October, which were not included in the guidance.

Excluding the one-off gain, revenue was 345 million euros, still above the company’s forecast.

The group proposed a regular dividend of 1.50 euros per share, which includes the interim dividend of 1 euro per share announced in October, and an extraordinary dividend of 1.50 euros per share.

