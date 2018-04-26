FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 1:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

German watchdog warns about emails pushing ASMALLWORLD stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 26 (Reuters) - German financial watchdog BaFin warned investors on Thursday about emails recommending the purchase of shares in Swiss social network operator ASMALLWORLD , saying they may contain misleading information or conceal conflicts of interests.

BaFin has started an investigation into suspicion of market manipulation of the shares, which are listed in Germany as well as Switzerland. “At the Frankfurt am Main trading venue (including Xetra), price determination was suspended until further notice with effect from 3 April 2018,” it said.

Shares in Switzerland, which made their debut in March, were last down 19.7 percent at 17.75 Swiss francs.

Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill

