ASMALLWORLD networking site to list 8.1 mln shares on Swiss bourse

ZURICH, March 15 (Reuters) - ASMALLWORLD, a pay-for-membership social networking site, plans to list its shares on the Swiss bourse in a deal that could value it at 79.3 million Swiss francs ($83.9 million) but will not include the sale of new shares.

The Swiss company that has been dubbed the “Myspace for millionaires” or “Facebook for rich kids”, said on Thursday it does not need more cash to grow.

Instead, the Zurich firm said it was listing to generate publicity and to make potential mergers or acquisitions easier.

About 8.1 million shares will be listed, the company said, citing what it called a “reference price” of 9.75 francs per share.

There will be a free float of at least 40 percent, while ASW Capital, the Swiss holding company that owns 60 percent, will be required to keep at least 50 percent until March 2020.

ASMALLWORLD said it generates revenue through annual membership fees of 100 Swiss francs and the sale of services to members with “a shared passion for the good life” and access to exclusive events, like ski getaways to high-end locations and supper clubs.

“We’re excited to become the first social media company to be listed on the Swiss exchange,” said Chairman Patrick Liotard-Vogt, a regular on Swiss society pages whose wealth stems partly from a grandfather, former Nestle Chief Executive and Chairman Pierre Liotard-Vogt.

“With the listing we can raise the visibility and boost strategic options,” he added.

The company said 2017 revenue rose 21 percent to about 5 million francs, with about 28,500 members who generated a per-person average of 198 francs.

ASMALLWORLD, which said it is debt free, aims to boost sales to 20 million francs and membership to 100,000 people by the end of 2022, including through the introduction of so-called “premium memberships”.

The first day of trading is planned for Tuesday, amid a slew of recent Swiss IPOs that include medical device maker Medartis and sensor maker Sensirion, both of which also begin trading next week. ($1 = 0.9451 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller)