ASMI expects third-quarter revenue jump on chip demand

July 27 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International expects a rise in third-quarter revenue on the back of strong chip demand, it said on Tuesday after reporting record quarterly orders.

ASMI now expects revenue of 400 million to 430 million euros ($473.20 million to $508.69 million), compared with 411.7 million euros in the second quarter.

It reported second-quarter orders at 515.7 million euros, up 73% year on year. ($1 = 0.8453 euros) (Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian Editing by David Goodman )