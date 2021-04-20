UPDATE 1-Semiconductor group ASMI expects strong second-quarter orders

(Adds details)

April 20 (Reuters) - Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International said on Tuesday it expected second-quarter orders to rise after reporting first-quarter orders above its own forecast, saying this was driven by continued strong demand in the logic and foundry segments.

Semiconductor groups ASMI, ASML and BESI are benefiting as major customers, such as TSMC and Intel, plan to expand capacity to meet a surge in chip demand.

ASMI now sees orders of 420 million to 440 million euros in the second quarter, up from 410.6 million euros ($493.79 million) in the first quarter. The company beat its first-quarter forecast of 380 million to 400 million.

First-quarter revenue stood at 394 million euros.

“2021 is expected to develop in another year of solid growth for ASM. Based upon our current view, we expect our sales in the second half to be at least at the same level as in the first half,” the company said in a statement.

ASMI also announced a 100 million euro buy-back program given its strong cash position after its previous buy-back ended in March. ($1 = 0.8315 euros)