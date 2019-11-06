ASML awaiting Dutch approval for advanced machine export to China

AMSTERDAM, Nov 6 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV, the Dutch company that is a key equipment supplier to all major semiconductor manufacturers, said on Wednesday its licence to export one of its most advanced machines to a Chinese customer had expired and it was awaiting approval for a new licence from the Dutch government.

Spokeswoman Monique Mols said the company expected new approval from the Dutch government for the “Extreme Ultraviolet” lithography machine, its most advanced, estimated to cost 100 million euros.

Earlier on Wednesday Nikke reported that the sale of the machine had been delayed due to political opposition from the United States. Lithography equipment is considered “dual use” technology under the Wassenaar agreement.

Mols did not confirm the Nikkei report or the identity of the customer that analysts have said is likely to be SMIC.