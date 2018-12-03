UPDATE 1-ASML says fire at supplier Prodrive will lead to delays early next year

(Updates with details)

AMSTERDAM, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Semiconductor industry bellwether ASML said on Monday a fire at one of its suppliers, electronic components maker Prodrive, would lead to some product delivery delays in early 2019.

The Dutch company, a key supplier to the world’s largest computer chip makers, said in a statement it did not expect any change in 2018 deliveries, and it would take several weeks to assess the overall impact to its business.

It said the fire on Saturday destroyed part of Prodrive’s inventories and production capacity. ASML is seeking other component sources and helping Prodrive restart production.

“We wish the management and employees of Prodrive all the best with their recovery process and will support them where we can,” said ASML Chief Executive Officer and President Peter Wennink in a statement.

ASML makes lithography systems, machines which can cost up to 100 million euros each and are used by Samsung, Intel, TSMC and others to help map out the circuitry of semiconductors.