2 months ago
ASML in Chinese training intiative for semiconductor growth
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
June 21, 2017 / 6:24 AM / 2 months ago

ASML in Chinese training intiative for semiconductor growth

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 21 (Reuters) - ASML, one of the world's largest equipment suppliers to computer chipmakers, will team up with a public Chinese research consortium to open an education centre in Shanghai, it said on Wednesday.

ASML and the Shanghai Integrated Circuit Research and Development Center plan to equip an existing clean room in Shanghai with ASML equipment to train a larger workforce capable of servicing ASML's lithography systems in existing and new fabrication plants.

Shanghai is centrally located for China's chip industry.

The move is in line with Chinese ambitions to expand semiconductor manufacturing capacity significantly under its current five-year economic development plan.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman

