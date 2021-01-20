ASML CFO Dassen: sales outlook could improve if export controls loosen

AMSTERDAM, Jan 20 (Reuters) - ASML Holding’s 2021 sales outlook for low double-digit growth could be improved, if the regime of export controls is loosened, Chief Financial Officer Roger Dassen said on Wednesday.

ASML has been restricted from selling its most expensive and most advanced machines to Chinese chipmakers after a pressure campaign by the United States under departing president Donald Trump, whose term ends later in the day. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)