ASML beats expectations with 540 mln euros Q1 profit, sees higher sales

AMSTERDAM, April 18 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip manufacturers, on Wednesday reported first quarter 2018 net income of 540 million euros ($668 million) on sales of 2.29 billion, and forecast second quarter sales of up to 2.6 billion euros.

Analysts polled for Reuters had seen net income at 500 million euros for the first quarter, compared with net income of 644 million euros in the same period of 2017. ($1 = 0.8080 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)