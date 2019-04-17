Semiconductors
ASML: maintains bullish FY 2019 outlook after Q1 beat

AMSTERDAM, April 17 (Reuters) - Semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding on Wednesday reported better-than-expected first quarter earnings and said it expected growth to accelerate through the year.

Net profit was 355 million euros ($401.3 million) for the quarter ended March 31, down from 581 million euros in the same period a year ago. Sales fell to 2.23 billion euros from 2.29 billion euros from a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters had seen profit at 197 million euros and sales at 2.12 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

