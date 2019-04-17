UPDATE 1-ASML: Maintains bullish FY 2019 outlook after Q1 beat

(Adds details of results, quote)

AMSTERDAM, April 17 (Reuters) - Semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding on Wednesday reported better-than-expected first quarter earnings and repeated it expects growth to accelerate through the year.

Net profit was 355 million euros ($401.3 million) for the quarter ended March 31, down from 581 million euros in the same period a year ago. Sales, which the company in January said would suffer due to a fire at a supplier, fell to 2.23 billion euros from 2.29 billion euros from a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Reuters had seen profit at 197 million euros and sales at 2.12 billion euros.

CEO Peter Wennink said the beat was a result of more-than-expected shipments of its newest and most expensive lithography systems, which are used to map out the circuitry of computer chips.

“The outlook for the remainder of the year remains unchanged, as we see accelerating growth through 2019 on the back of significant technology transitions, primarily in logic” chips, Wennink said in a statement.

All major chipmakers use ASML’s machines, including Samsung, TSMC and Intel.

ASML said end demand for its customers’ products were being “driven by strong growth in the automotive, industrial and Internet of Things market segments.”

ASML forecast second quarter sales of 2.5-2.6 billion euros.

Last week, ASML disclosed it had been the victim of an intellectual property theft after a Dutch newspaper report, but said the impact was not material on earnings.

On a Dutch television program Tuesday evening, Wennink repeated that the company had “found no evidence of any connection with the Chinese government” in the incident.

“What we did find evidence of is that the products were stolen by people with American and Chinese nationality and a Chinese ancestry, and that these products were used to deliver services to our biggest South Korean customer”, that is, to Samsung.

ASML’s sales to China more than doubled to 1.8 billion euros ($2 billion) in 2018 and accounted for about a sixth of ASML’s total, as Beijing pushes its domestic semiconductor industry.

ASML expects Chinese demand for semiconductor equipment to remain strong in 2019, despite the country’s economic slowdown. ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Uttaresh.V)