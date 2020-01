AMSTERDAM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - ASML CEO Peter Wennink said in a videotaped statement accompanying the company’s fourt quarter results that he expects growth of more than 10 percent in both sales and profits in 2020.

“So all in all it’s going to be a good year, both from a top line point of view, and from a profitability point of view, both double digits,” Wennink said. (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Shri Navaratnam)