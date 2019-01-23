Computer Hardware
ASML expects to deliver 30 EUV machines in 2019, up from 18 last year

VELDHOVEN, Netherlands Jan 23 (Reuters) - ASML, a major supplier to the world’s largest computer chipmakers, expects to deliver 30 of its high-end lithography machines in 2019, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

EUV lithography machines are ASML’s most cutting-edge product, used by chipmakers making logic chips used in PCs or phones. They cost around 100 million euros ($114 million) each.

Chief Executive Peter Wennink gave the forecast after the release of 2018 results. Last year, ASML delivered 18 EUV machines. ($1 = 0.8808 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)

