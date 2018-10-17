ASML posts Q3 profit slightly above expectations, sees good 2019

AMSTERDAM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV on Wednesday reported quarterly net profit slightly ahead of analysts’ expectations and said it expects to grow more in 2019 as demand for both memory and logic chips remains healthy.

Third-quarter net profit was 680 million euros ($786 million), compared with 557 million euros a year earlier and 671 million euros expected by analysts polled for Reuters.

ASML Holding NV, a key equipment supplier to semiconductor chip makers, said it had order intake of 2.2 billion euros in the quarter, with about 64 percent of that for its lithography systems used in the manufacture of memory chips. ($1 = 0.8657 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)