ASML sees 2019 sales growth despite delay in orders

AMSTERDAM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV, one of the world’s largest equipment suppliers to computer chip makers, on Wednesday posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and said it expects sales growth in 2019, despite some customers pushing their order deliveries to the second half.

The Dutch company reported fourth-quarter net profit of 788 million euros ($895.64 million), up from 643 million in the same period a year ago. Analysts polled for Reuters had forecast a net profit of 752 million euros.