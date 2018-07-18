CORRECTED-ASML Q2 sales ahead of estimates, sees stronger second half

(In paragraph 2, corrects figure for year-ago quarter. Also corrects sales rise to 30 percent, from 20 percent)

AMSTERDAM, July 18 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV, a key supplier to computer chip manufacturers, on Wednesday posted better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, and said it expected a stronger second half.

The company reported net income of 584 million euros ($680 million), up from 466 million euros a year earlier, as sales surged 30 percent to 2.74 billion euros.

Analysts polled by Reuters forecast sales at 2.56 billion euros and net income at 524 million euros. ($1 = 0.8590 euros)